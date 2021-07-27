Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts. The intimate environment of the lounge makes it the perfect space for entertaining clients or celebrating special occasions.
The 2010 Club offers a feeling of exclusivity to truly make all of our guest feel like VIPs and boasts a seating location that will give you unprecedented access to football at the highest level.
Enjoy refreshments throughout your visit to The 2010 Club with a sparkling and canapé reception, a modern bistro menu prepared by our Executive Chef, and refreshments both at half-time and full-time.
Rub shoulders with directors from both clubs, including Palace Chairman Steve Parish, as you enjoy the best seats in the house - overlooking the half-way line and both dugouts.
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VCharlton Athletic(H)
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrentford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VTottenham Hotspur(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrighton and Hove Albion(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeicester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNewcastle United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWolverhampton Wanderers(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VAston Villa(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VEverton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VSouthampton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNorwich City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWest Ham United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLiverpool(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VChelsea(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBurnley(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VArsenal(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeeds United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester United(H)
The wonderful experience we enjoyed reminded me of a blend between Virgin Airways Upper Class and also the Soho House Group.Hugh Goldsmith, The 2010 club guest