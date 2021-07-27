Skip navigation
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts. The intimate environment of the lounge makes it the perfect space for entertaining clients or celebrating special occasions.

The 2010 Club offers a feeling of exclusivity to truly make all of our guest feel like VIPs and boasts a seating location that will give you unprecedented access to football at the highest level.

Enjoy refreshments throughout your visit to The 2010 Club with a sparkling and canapé reception, a modern bistro menu prepared by our Executive Chef, and refreshments both at half-time and full-time.

Rub shoulders with directors from both clubs, including Palace Chairman Steve Parish, as you enjoy the best seats in the house - overlooking the half-way line and both dugouts.

  • Friendly

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Charlton Athletic(H)
    Charlton Athletic

  • Friendly

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Brentford(H)
    Brentford

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Tottenham Hotspur(H)
    Tottenham Hotspur

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Brighton and Hove Albion(H)
    Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leicester City(H)
    Leicester City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Newcastle United(H)
    Newcastle United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Wolverhampton Wanderers(H)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Aston Villa(H)
    Aston Villa

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Everton(H)
    Everton

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Southampton(H)
    Southampton

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Norwich City(H)
    Norwich City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    West Ham United(H)
    West Ham United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Liverpool(H)
    Liverpool

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Chelsea(H)
    Chelsea

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Burnley(H)
    Burnley

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester City(H)
    Manchester City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Arsenal(H)
    Arsenal

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leeds United(H)
    Leeds United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester United(H)
    Manchester United
01 / 08

The wonderful experience we enjoyed reminded me of a blend between Virgin Airways Upper Class and also the Soho House Group.

Hugh Goldsmith, The 2010 club guest

