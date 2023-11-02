The Eagles continued their fine form into October, with big wins away at Blackburn Rovers (4-0) and at home to London City Lionesses (6-1) continuing their push to finish high in the Championship table.

Having already claimed September's Player of the Month trophy, Blanchard was once again clinical in front of goal, coming off the bench to score a long-distance strike against former club Blackburn.

She then netted her second consecutive home hat-trick against London City Lionesses, including a spectacular second-half free-kick.

Blanchard is up against Durham's Saoirse Noonan, Sunderland's Claudia Moan and Birmingham's Lucy Quinn for October's award.

Make sure you show Annabel your support by voting for her to be crowned the division's standout player for October - just click HERE.

But hurry - voting closes at 10:00 GMT on Friday, 3rd November!