A 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Sunday, courtesy of Elise Hughes’ well-taken equaliser, secured Palace a final-day point and, with it, a second successive top-five finish in the division.

And while the Eagles’ promotion ambitions were ultimately hampered by an inconsistent mid-season, their strong finish to the campaign – winning six of their final 10 games – gives captain Annabel Johnson plenty of encouragement for 23/24.

Speaking to cpfc.co.uk, Johnson said: “It’s been a rollercoaster – lots of highs, lots of lows – but the highs definitely outweigh the lows. That’s just football, and I’m really happy with how the girls stuck together this season.

“We started strong by winning our first two games of the season [1-0 at London City and 3-0 against Coventry United] – they were massive highs, and we’ve had some big results ever since.

“Last weekend was another big high, beating Lewes 4-1 and getting loads of goals, so it’s been a good season overall.”