The Eagles started 2025 with a 6-1 rout of Sheffield United in the Adobe Women's FA Cup, with head coach Laura Kaminski looking to build on this result in the WSL.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (19th January) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at Meadow Park in Borehamwood and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.

A limited number of away tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!