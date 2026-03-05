Weerden recorded a goal contribution in every game across February, bagging goals against Southampton and Bristol City before setting up two against Birmingham City.

Palace Women moved up to third in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 in February, and Weerden was a huge part of the team's success.

There are three potential award wins on the line for Weerden this month, with the winger also being nominated for the TEN Player of the Month and the WSL 2 Player of the Month award.

You can vote for Ashleigh by clicking the button below!