Crystal Palace Women played three of the top six in February, winning two and moving up to third in the league. It's now time to vote for your TEN Player of the Month!
February looked like it was going to be a tough month for the Eagles, with Jo Potter's side playing three teams that are all competing for the three potential promotion places in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
After an unlucky defeat away to Southampton at the start of the month, the team rallied to secure consecutive wins against Bristol City and Birmingham City.
These wins moved Palace up into third-place in the WSL2, the only promotion play-off spot in the league, and just one point behind Birmingham in second-place.
Take a look at who is in the shortlist below..
The Nominees
1. Ashleigh Weerden
Palace's number 11 enjoyed another very productive February in South London, with her scoring two and assisting two in three games.
Weerden bagged Palace's only goal against Southampton, before grabbing the winner against Bristol City the week after.
She topped off a great month away at Birmingham City, assisting both Abbie Larkin's and Elise Hughes' goal in the 3-1 away win.
These assists saw Weerden move to the league's leading assister, with seven so far.
Her efforts across February also saw her deservedly nominated for the WSL2 Player of the Month.
2. Abbie Larkin
Abbie Larkin was back to her goalscoring best in February, with her two goals making her joint top goalscorer in the WSL2.
She grabbed Palace's equaliser at home to Bristol, calmly finishing from Kirsty Howat's ball across the box.
The Ireland international then doubled Palace's advantage away at St Andrews, heading in Weerden's sumptuous cross from the left-wing.
Larkin featured both as a striker and on the right-wing in February, demonstrating her versatility in Palace's attack.
3. Molly-Mae Sharpe
January's Player of the Month kept her good form going into February, with three fine performances against Southampton, Bristol City and Birmingham City.
Mainly deployed as a right wing-back in the system, Sharpe's offensive and defensive prowess were on show.
She assisted Weerden's winner against the Robins, firing an accurate ball across the box for the Suriname international to thump home.
Sharpe was instrumental in Palace's flowing move against Birmingham City, with her picking out Annabel Blanchard to open the scoring at St Andrews.
With two assists and some strong defensive showings in February, Sharpe proved once again why she is Palace's record appearance-maker.
4. Jamie-Lee Napier
Potentially an unsung hero for Palace this season, Napier had a stellar February in defence.
She didn't feature against Southampton, but showed out against Bristol and Birmingham on the left-side of defence.
Napier made four tackles and three clearances against Bristol, before a totally dominant defensive showing against the Blues.
With three tackles, four clearances and an 86% win rate with her ground duels, she proved far too much for the Birmingham attack.
5. Hayley Ladd
She has only been at Palace for two months, and Ladd has been nominated for Player of the Month in both of them.
It was a typically industrious set of performances from Palace's tough-tackling midfielder, with her racking up 17 tackles across the three February games.
Ladd particularly shone in the win at Birmingham, constantly retrieving the ball whilst trying to make things happen in the middle of the park.
Similar to Sharpe, Ladd showed that she can contribute at both ends of the pitch throughout February.
Next up for these players and the team is the visit of Nottingham Forest on Sunday 15th March.
