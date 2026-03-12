Last week, she was voted the Barclays Women's Super League 2 Player for the Month for February - the first Palace player to win the accolade this season.

To make things even better, Weerden then won Palace's own TEN Player of the Month award yesterday, narrowly beating out competition from Jamie-Lee Napier.

She spoke about what it meant for her efforts to be recognised.

"Yeah, that's a big honour. I think our fans, they stand by us every game - when you play away, when you play at home.

"The fact that they recognise the shift that I've put into this month, yeah, it means a lot and I'm really thankful for it," Weerden said.