Ahead of Forest's visit to South London on Sunday, Ashleigh Weerden looked ahead to the game and reflected on her two awards wins in February.
Last week, she was voted the Barclays Women's Super League 2 Player for the Month for February - the first Palace player to win the accolade this season.
To make things even better, Weerden then won Palace's own TEN Player of the Month award yesterday, narrowly beating out competition from Jamie-Lee Napier.
She spoke about what it meant for her efforts to be recognised.
"Yeah, that's a big honour. I think our fans, they stand by us every game - when you play away, when you play at home.
"The fact that they recognise the shift that I've put into this month, yeah, it means a lot and I'm really thankful for it," Weerden said.
Reflecting on the double award win, Weerden said: "You know, it's crazy. I didn't expect it, to be honest.
"I just try to do my best every single game for the club, for the team, and the fact that other people recognise this as well, outside of Palace fans, yeah, that's just great. It's amazing!"
Palace have the chance to go second on Sunday against Nottingham Forest, and Weerden looked ahead to an important game at the VBS Community Stadium.
This fixture will be the team's first since the 8th February, and Weerden's excitement to get going again is palpable.
She said: "I'm excited. I think every game is so important for us now.
"We need to win every game and I think everyone is thrilled to just put in a shift and to get the three points."
Every game is crucial now as Palace head into the final stretch of the season, and the team needs your support.
Tickets are still available for Sunday's 14:00 clash against Forest, you can get yours by clicking the button below!