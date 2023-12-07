Tash Stephens is Head of Fundraising and Communications at Palace for Life, helping the club’s Foundation make real change in the lives of countless young people in south London. She is also, however, a footballer in her own right, playing for, you guessed it, Chatham Town.

“This is my first season at Chatham – I signed from Oxford United in the summer,” Tash says. “I’m a bit of an old-school winger. We’re a dying breed!

I love the less glamorous side of football. I’m tenacious and always want to get stuck in and be involved. The team always comes first, so I’ll do whatever I can to make sure we can win games.”

It’s safe to say the draw came as a welcome surprise.

“Everyone is excited,” she says. “A great part of these competitions is getting to test yourself against higher opposition.

“Personally, I would rather get byes through every round until the final, but playing against higher level opposition is the next best thing.

“It’s the magic of the FA Cup!”