The left-back has set up a goal in each of the Eagles’ three games so far, including the impressive team display which yielded a 9-1 win over Durham Women on Sunday at the VBS Community Stadium.

With Palace playing some eye-catching football this season under the guidance of new head coach Laura Kaminski and assistant Adam Jeffrey, supporters at the VBS Community Stadium have been treated to plenty on-field entertainment.

And with tickets on sale for Palace’s third home game – against Sheffield United on Saturday, 30th September (14:00 BST kick-off) – Gibbons hopes her team can produce more football of Sunday’s ilk.

“The atmosphere here was unbelievable,” Gibbons said at full-time on Sunday. “We’re absolutely buzzing.

“We could hear the fans singing when the goals went in. Going round today, seeing everyone so excited, not believing we’d scored that many goals!

“We’re just so happy people are coming out to see us. Hopefully our football is as exciting for them to watch as it is for us to play.”