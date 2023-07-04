The popular goalkeeper extends her stay in south London until the summer of 2024, after last season being voted cinch Player of the Month by supporters on four occasions.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool goalkeeper made 23 appearances in all competitions in her first year with Palace, keeping seven clean sheets.

Kitching was later nominated for the Women’s Championship Save of the Season award, and was also named the division’s Player of the Week after a match-winning penalty save against Durham in October.

Kitching said: “It feels amazing to sign a new contract at Palace. It’s a great moment for me and my family – I feel right at home here, and can’t wait to build on all the progress made last season.

“I really enjoyed my first season at Palace. I love my team and had a lot of personal success which has built my confidence, and I hope to help the team as much as possible and keep progressing as a player and person. I can’t wait to get going again.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “As an instrumental part of the team last season, we’re delighted to have secured Fran’s future at Crystal Palace for another year.

“As well as being an outstanding goalkeeper, Fran is a great character, and together we’re looking forward to building on last season’s top-five finish in the coming campaign.”