The Eagles bounced back from a first defeat of the campaign earlier this month with another dominant display to see off Watford 3-0 at Grosvenor Vale last Sunday.

And having scored 28 times in just nine matches, Palace currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just four points off top spot – and with a game in hand on leaders Sunderland and the teams around them.

Now, Palace will be looking to build on their impressive start to 2023/24 when they take on Lewes at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium (turnstiles open at 13:00 GMT).

Our last two outings there have seen Palace emerge 6-1 and 9-1 winners over London City Lionesses and Durham respectively – so goals have certainly been on the agenda in south London!

