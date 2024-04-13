The Eagles take on high-flying Birmingham City in Sutton on Sunday afternoon (14th April, 14:00 BST kick-off) in an all-important game-in-hand on the teams around them.

With just three games of the season left to go, Palace are a point off the top of the table, and could lead the standings should they secure a draw against fifth-placed Birmingham – who themselves are only seven points away from the summit.

As there has been all season, another big crowd is expected in Sutton, therefore, to get behind Laura Kaminski’s side – with tickets for the game available here.

“We’ve had some really good performances and results there,” Gibbons said of the VBS Community Stadium. “At Sutton, it's been really nice for us. Obviously, it’s our first season there, but yeah, we've had some really good memories.

“We’re going to be hoping to finish on a high and, like I say, get the three points. We’re just hoping that we can get as many people down as possible to come and watch us and support.