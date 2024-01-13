The Eagles take on Blackburn Rovers in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round this Sunday (14th January, kick-off 13:00 GMT) – a match which will be shown live and free on Palace TV for supporters to enjoy!

The game will take place at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, with tickets available here, as Palace Women target club history in the FA Cup, as well as a place in the fifth round.

Gibbons – despite playing at left-back – has registered seven assists in eight Women’s Championship appearances this season, and hopes to further that form to fuel an FA Cup adventure.

“I think the whole group are really looking forward to the game,” she told cpfc.co.uk. “Obviously, it seems like it was a long, long time ago that we last had a competitive fixture.

“It was nice to have some time off over Christmas, but we've been back in for a few weeks now, and everyone's raring to go. Training's been really sharp and intense. We're looking forward to getting back on the pitch at Sutton at the weekend.

“Every fixture is exciting, to be honest, whether it be league or cup, but everyone knows how exciting the FA Cup is. It's a great competition. Everyone wants to get as far as they can.

“It's sort of one of those where you hear about like the fairytale stories of teams, and lower-ranked teams getting really far in the competition. So we'll obviously be hoping to go on a good cup run – but I'm sure Blackburn will as well. It’ll be a really good, tight, tough fixture.”