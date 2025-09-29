Her 100th appearance came in a 1-1 draw against the club she was signed from: Durham Women.

Following this landmark achievement, the midfielder shared her emotions after the game, memories from her debut, and picked out some of her favourite moments in red and blue.

Speaking to Palace TV at full-time, Sharpe reflected on her achievement: "I'm just really proud. To play for this club is an honour every single time, but to be the first player to make 100, it means a lot to me and my family.

"All I really want to do is make them proud, and the coaches and my teammates proud."

Reflecting on her four-year journey in South London, Sharpe offered some sage advice to her younger self.

She said: "Take every experience as it comes, take the highs and the lows, because you'll be at a club that supports you and gets you through the tough times but also lifts you up when you've done well."

When asked to name a favourite moment, one recent victory stood out.

She said: "I loved last year when we beat Aston Villa... playing in the WSL has always been a dream of mine, and getting that win and playing the full game meant a lot to me. I got an assist in that game as well!

"I think just every game I play at this club, whether it's in the Championship [now WSL2], or the WSL, it means a lot to me."