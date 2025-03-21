Following an impressive 3-1 home win over Aston Villa last Sunday, Palace Women now set their sights on an away clash with Everton in the Barclays Women's Super League on Saturday, 22nd March. Here’s how you can catch all the action!
Goals from Aniek Nouwen, Ashleigh Weerden and Katie Stengel sealed a first ever home win for Palace Women in the topflight last week, and manager Leif Smerud will be determined to replicate last week's impressive performance against Everton on Saturday.
Here are the ways you can follow the action!
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Saturday (22nd March) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the Walton Hall Park in Liverpool and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!
Away tickets are still available for this game, you can support the Eagles on the road by following the link below!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.