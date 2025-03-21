Goals from Aniek Nouwen, Ashleigh Weerden and Katie Stengel sealed a first ever home win for Palace Women in the topflight last week, and manager Leif Smerud will be determined to replicate last week's impressive performance against Everton on Saturday.

Here are the ways you can follow the action!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Saturday (22nd March) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the Walton Hall Park in Liverpool and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!

Away tickets are still available for this game, you can support the Eagles on the road by following the link below!