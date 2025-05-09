It was a thrilling 2-2 draw last time out in the WSL, as Abbie Larkin struck late to earn a last-minute draw against Leicester in Sutton.

The Eagles will end their maiden WSL campaign with a tricky away trip to Manchester City, who are set to finish the season in fourth place.

Here are the ways you can follow the action!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Saturday (10th May) kicks off at 12:30 BST at the Joie Stadium in Manchester and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!