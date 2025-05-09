Palace Women will end their debut campaign in the Barclays Women's Super League with a trip to the Joie Stadium, home of Manchester City, on Saturday, 10th May (12:30 BST) – and here is how you can watch the game!
It was a thrilling 2-2 draw last time out in the WSL, as Abbie Larkin struck late to earn a last-minute draw against Leicester in Sutton.
The Eagles will end their maiden WSL campaign with a tricky away trip to Manchester City, who are set to finish the season in fourth place.
Here are the ways you can follow the action!
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Saturday (10th May) kicks off at 12:30 BST at the Joie Stadium in Manchester and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
It hasn't been the ideal season for Manchester City, who are set to end the season in fourth place and without UEFA Women's Champions League next season.
They parted with manager Gareth Taylor in March after a five-year spell at the club, with Nick Cushing returning to the Citizens as interim manager in the mean time.
Whilst neither team's position in the table can change, watch out for last year's top goal scorer, Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, as she looks to win the WSL Golden Boot for a second season in a row
Shaw is level with Arsenal's Alessia Russo on 12 goals, and will be determined to add to her tally on Saturday.
Factfile
- Manager: Nick Cushing
- Nickname: The Citizens
- Ground: Joie Stadium, Manchester
- Founded: 1988 (37 years ago)
Match Details
- Manchester City v Crystal Palace
- Saturday, 10th May (12:30 BST)
- Women's Super League
- Joie Stadium