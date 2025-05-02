Crystal Palace Women are set to host Leicester City for their final home game of the Barclays Women's Super League (WSL) season and here are the ways you can watch the game!
Palace will be eager to respond to last week’s defeat to West Ham by claiming all three points against a Leicester side they defeated back in October.
Here are the ways you can follow the action!
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (4th May) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Manager Amandine Miquel took over Leicester last summer, with the team sitting in 11th with WSL safety assured for next season.
Palace Women's first ever WSL win came against Leicester in October, with an Annabel Blanchard brace earning the Eagles a historic 2-0 win.
Leicester made the headlines earlier in the season by being the first team to take points off of Sonia Bompastor's imperious Chelsea team in December.
Watch out for Finland international Jutta Rantala, and Leicester's first ever Lioness: Ruby Mace.
Factfile
• Manager: Amandine Miquel
• Nickname: The Foxes
• Ground: King Power Stadium
• Founded: 2004 (21 years ago)