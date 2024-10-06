Report: Brilliant Blanchard brace secures first WSL win for Palace

Palace were mostly in control for the first half of the game, dominating the ball whilst limiting to Leicester to very few chances.

Katie Stengel managed to fashion two good chances for herself, but was unable to find the net.

Leicester ended the first half the stronger team, with Jutta Rantala going close just before the half-time whistle.

Ten minutes into the second half and Annabel Blanchard opened the scoring at the King Power.

Stengel and Blanchard combined brilliantly on the edge of the box, and Blanchard was there to sweep into the bottom corner for Palace's first goal of the season.