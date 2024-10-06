Skip navigation

      Report: Brilliant Blanchard brace secures first WSL win for Palace

      Match reports
      Leicester City Women
      0
      2
      Crystal Palace Women
      Blanchard 55' 68'

      Two goals from Annabel Blanchard sealed a historic first Barclays Women's Super League win for Palace away at Leicester City.

      Summary:

      • 5: Early chance for Leicester but Yañez does enough to put the forward off
      • 12: Stengel picks the ball up in space and shoots just wide of the post
      • 19: Stengel gets on the end of a Weerden cross but her header is off target
      • 43: Leicester get the ball into a dangerous area but Palace manage to scramble it away
      • HT: Leicester 0-0 Palace
      • 46: Veje lets fly from 30 yards out but Leitzig is equal to it
      • 48: Yañez saves well from a low Rantala shot
      • 53: Gejl finds Stengel in the box, and Leitzig tips her effort over the bar.
      • 55: Stengel and Blanchard combine brilliantly, and Blanchard finds the bottom corner for Palace
      • 67: Potter is caught in the box and the referee points to the spot
      • 68: Blanchard converts the penalty and Palace double their lead
      • 80: Well worked Palace corner almost results in a third goal, but Leicester are able to clear
      • FT: Leicester 0-2 Palace

      Palace were mostly in control for the first half of the game, dominating the ball whilst limiting to Leicester to very few chances.

      Katie Stengel managed to fashion two good chances for herself, but was unable to find the net.

      Leicester ended the first half the stronger team, with Jutta Rantala going close just before the half-time whistle.

      Ten minutes into the second half and Annabel Blanchard opened the scoring at the King Power.

      Stengel and Blanchard combined brilliantly on the edge of the box, and Blanchard was there to sweep into the bottom corner for Palace's first goal of the season.

      Things got even better for Palace on 68 minutes, when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Lexi Potter was brought down.

      Blanchard stepped up and smashed her penalty into the bottom left corner, doubling hers and Palace's tally.

      The result earns Palace their first ever win in the WSL and indeed English Women's football's top-flight.

      Next up is Brighton & Hove Albion at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 13th October (14:00 BST). Tickets are available for that fixture here.

      Leicester: Leitzig (GK), Tierney, Bott, Howard, Takarada, (Chossenotte, 46) , Rantala, Mouchon, Cayman, Thibaud, Goodwin (Momiki, 56), Mace.

      Subs not used: Kop (GK), Nevin, Rose, Pelgander, Kees, Swaby, Las.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Everett, Veje, Woodham, Green, Cato, Gejl (Riley, 74), Potter, Blanchard, Weerden (Larkin, 57), Stengel.

      Subs not used: Majasaari, Gibbons, Arthur, Sharpe, Riley, Aspin, Atkinson.

