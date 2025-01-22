The Eagles started 2025 with a 6-1 rout of Sheffield United in the Adobe Women's FA Cup, before a defeat against title-chasing Arsenal in the WSL.

Kaminski and the team will be looking to make amends this weekend against the team who featured in Palace's first ever WSL game.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (26th January) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.

Tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!