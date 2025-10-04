Palace Women will make their return to the VBS Community Stadium this weekend to take on Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 - here is how you can watch the game!
Palace Women's campaign has been filled with drama so far, with eight goals scored in the last league game at Sutton.
Following a victory away against Nottingham Forest, Palace then travelled to Durham where a late goal from the hosts threatened to condemn the Eagles to defeat.
Elise Hughes had other ideas however, and the Wales international scored in the 96th minute to secure a point on the road.
A win on Sunday could move the Eagles up to third place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (5th, October) kicks off at 14:00 BST at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Manager Becky Langley has been instrumental in Newcastle United Women's rise since 2019. She guided the Magpies to back-to-back promotions, securing the FA Women's National League Division One North in 2022/23 and the Northern Premier Division title in 2023/24.
They dominated the WSL2 headlines this summer, with Lioness and WSL appearance record holder Jordan Nobbs signing for the Magpies.
Two former Eagles now turn out for the Magpies, with both Jorja Fox and Lia Cataldo now playing their football in the North East. Injury prevented her from making an appearance in red and blue, but Fox joined Palace on loan from Chelsea in August 2024, ahead of the club’s first season in the WSL. Cataldo signed for Palace in July 2023 from Bristol City and made eight appearances, before joining Newcastle in January 2024.
Factfile
- Manager: Becky Langley
- Nickname: The Magpies
- Ground: Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead
- Founded: 1989 (36 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Sunday, 5th October (14:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium