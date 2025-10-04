Palace Women's campaign has been filled with drama so far, with eight goals scored in the last league game at Sutton.

Following a victory away against Nottingham Forest, Palace then travelled to Durham where a late goal from the hosts threatened to condemn the Eagles to defeat.

Elise Hughes had other ideas however, and the Wales international scored in the 96th minute to secure a point on the road.

A win on Sunday could move the Eagles up to third place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.