Palace Women return to the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, where they face Sheffield United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 - read below about how you can watch the game!
After last week's defeat to Portsmouth, Palace Women are keen to make amends and secure three points against eighth-placed Sheffield United.
A win today could move the Eagles up to sixth place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (9th November) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Sheffield United Women became a trailblazer in women’s football when they began playing all their home league matches at Bramall Lane, the men's team's stadium, in July 2022. This made them one of the first clubs to have both senior teams share the same venue. Bramall Lane boasts a capacity of 32,050, and the Blades had a record attendance of 11,137 when they faced London City Lionesses in 2022.
In the 2005-06 season, striker Jodie Michalska made an incredible contribution by scoring 75 goals, which was instrumental in helping the team earn promotion to the Midland Combination Women's Football League.The team remained unbeaten and secured a League and Cup "double" - their most successful season since Tony Currie founded the club in 2002.
The Blades are a familiar opponent of Palace Women, with the sides having played each other ten times since the 2019/2020 season. Today’s fixture may prove decisive in the history of this clash, as both sides have won four games and drawn two against each other. The most recent game came last year in the Women’s FA Cup, where Palace ran riot and won 6-1 in the Fourth Round.
- Manager: Luke Turner (Interim)
- Nickname: The Blades
- Ground: Bramall Lane, Sheffield
- Founded: 2002 (23 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
- Sunday, 9th November (14:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium