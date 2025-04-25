The Eagles will need a win against West Ham to avoid being relegated this weekend.

It was a seven-goal thriller last time these teams met in December, but despite West Ham arriving in strong form, Leif Smerud's team are determined to rise to the challenge.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The match will take place at the VBS Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 BST.

This crucial clash will be broadcast on the BBC Red Button and streamed on BBC iPlayer, for viewers in the UK.

Coverage from the VBS Community Stadium will commence from 12.15 BST.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.