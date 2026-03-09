Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil were the focus for the majority of Palace's internationals.

The Eagles were represented across the world, with Palace players competing in UEFA, CONCACAF and OFC qualifiers across February and March.

Meanwhile, Palace's England Under-20's travelled to Spain, as they built towards the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship, as well as the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Poland in September.

Read below to find out more!