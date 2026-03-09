Twelve Palace Women players joined up with their nations ahead of the upcoming international break, read below to see how they performed on the global stage..
Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil were the focus for the majority of Palace's internationals.
The Eagles were represented across the world, with Palace players competing in UEFA, CONCACAF and OFC qualifiers across February and March.
Meanwhile, Palace's England Under-20's travelled to Spain, as they built towards the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship, as well as the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Poland in September.
New Zealand
Indiah-Paige Riley
Indiah-Paige Riley's side have been perfect in OFC World Cup qualifying so far, scoring 19 goals and conceding none.
Riley started in all three games, and scored in the clash against the Solomon Islands - curling a wonderful shot into the top corner with her left foot, before bagging again in the 3-0 win over American Samoa.
With a place secured at next month's qualification semi-finals for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Football Ferns will reflect on a very positive qualifying campaign so far.
Fri, 27th Feb: Samoa 0 - 8 New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Mon, 2nd March: Solomon Islands 0 -8 New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Thu, 5th March: American Samoa 0 - 3 New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Wales
Elise Hughes & Hayley Ladd
Palace's number nine was the hero against the Czech Republic, as her stoppage-time header salvaged a 2-2 draw in Uherske Hradiste.
With Wales heading for defeat, Hughes nodded in Gemma Evans' cross to help her team grab a point.
Hayley Ladd started in the heart of the Welsh defence, whilst Hughes replaced Hannah Cain on the 68th minute.
Ladd played the full 90 whilst Hughes was unused in the subsequent home clash against Montenegro, where Wales won 6-1 in Llanelli.
Tue, 3rd March: Czech Republic 2 - 2 Wales (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March: Wales 6-1 Montenegro (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Republic of Ireland
Abbie Larkin, Ruesha Littlejohn & Hayley Nolan
It was a spirited yet disappointing international break for Ireland, as they lost narrowly to two of the world's best teams.
Abbie Larkin made an appearance off the bench as Ireland first lost 2-1 at home to France.
Ranked as the seventh-best team in the world, it was always going to be a tough test against Les Bleues.
Ireland took the lead through Katie McCabe in the first-half, before a Melvine Malard brace secured the win for the visitors.
It was another narrow defeat for the Girls in Green against the Netherlands too, as a Lineth Beerensteyn brace saw them lose 2-1 in Utrecht.
Larkin also appeared off the bench in this game, replacing Kyra Carusa on the 84th minute.
Tue, 3rd March: Republic of Ireland 1 - 2 France (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March: Netherlands 2 - 1 Republic of Ireland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Scotland
Kirsty Howat
Palace's number ten made an appearance off the bench for Scotland, as her side beat Luxembourg 5-0 away from home.
Howat replaced captain and hattrick hero Caroline Weir on the 74th minute, as Scotland ran riot on the continent.
She wasn't involved in the 7-0 romp in the reverse fixture at Hampden Park on Saturday, as Scotland got off to the perfect start to World Cup qualifying.
Tue, 3rd March: Luxembourg 0 - 5 Scotland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March: Scotland 7 - 0 Luxembourg (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
England Under 20's
Eve Annets, Lola Brown & Lucy Newell
England have already booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in September, but are playing three games in Spain to prepare for UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship qualifying.
Both Lucy Newell and Lola Brown started in the opener against Spain, as the Young Lionesses lost 3-1.
No Palace players would feature in the subsequent 1-0 win over the Netherlands last Tuesday, as Chloe Hylton scored the only goal of the game.
All three Palace representatives would feature in the final game against Mexico, where England won out 4-1 and Brown grabbed an assist.
Sat, 28th Feb: England U20's 1 - 3 Spain U20's (Friendly)
Tue, 3rd March: England U20's 1 - 0 Netherlands U20's (Friendly)
Fri, 6th March: England U20's 4 -1 Mexico U20's (Friendly)
Belgium
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Justine Vanhaevermaet was a late substitute for Belgium, as they won 3-0 against Israel.
Goals from Tessa Wullaert, Hannah Eurlings and Saar Jansen wrapped up a convincing win for the Red Flames, as they moved level with Scotland in their group.
Vanhaevermaet came again as a sub in the reverse fixture, as Belgium thumped Israel 5-0 in Budaörs, Hungary.
Tue, 3rd March: Israel 0 - 3 Belgium (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March: Belgium 5-0 Israel (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Jamaica
Allyson Swaby
Swaby was an unused substitute as the Reggae Girlz won 3-2 against Nicaragua in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.
This result moves Jamaica above Nicaragua into first place in Group B, with a game in hand as well.
Swaby recently spoke about the pride she feels when representing her country, you can read that piece here.
Mon, 2nd Mar: Nicaragua 2 - 3 Jamaica (CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers)
