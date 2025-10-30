Tickets for Palace's next home clash against Sheffield United is on Sunday, 9th November at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Click the button below to secure your spot!
Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter sat down this week to preview the weekend's clash against Portsmouth, reveal what she said to Abbie Larkin after her Ireland goal, and provide a squad update after the international break.
Tickets for Palace's next home clash against Sheffield United is on Sunday, 9th November at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Click the button below to secure your spot!
Potter was keen to stress the importance of their last result, a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Subway Women's League Cup, which ensured the team went into the international break on a high note.
She said: "It was important for us to go into the international break with a positive result, and we managed to do that. I think it's fed into the break; the players are in a good place. They've trained really, really well over these two weeks."
Potter highlighted the challenging nature of training with reduced numbers but praised the squad's dedication.
She said: "We know it's difficult with low numbers to try and keep that morale and intensity high, but they've been brilliant. We can't fault their work ethic and their commitment to what we're trying to do. So, yeah, we feel like we're in a good place."
Both Elise Hughes and Abbie Larkin scored for their nations on Tuesday, with Larkin's goal proving to be the decisive winner that sent Ireland to League A in the UEFA Women's Nations League, and guarantee them a play-off place for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
"I always send them a message before the game to wish them good luck - and Abbie definitely got a high-five after that game!
"I know how important it is and what a proud moment that'll be for her and her family. But we see those traits day in, day out, week in, week out, so we're not surprised," she said.
Capped 35 times by England, Potter is well-versed in the rigours of international football.
She spoke about how much has changed since she was represented her country: "The game's changed so much since I was playing... The league formats are very different now. The windows are different.
"Players are going all over the world to play at different stages. International football is so different," she said.
Potter was pleased with the commitment of the players who remained at the club, she said "They've been really good. We've really tried to hone in on a few things that we feel like we could work on.
"The players will always see that we're working on something, and we've continuously done that over these last two weeks and we've seen improvements."
The focus now shifts to the returning internationals.
"I said to the players today that when we get the rest of our squad back in on Friday that 'you guys have got to set the tone. You guys have got to be the ones that bring the others back up to speed very quickly back into club football', and I've no doubt they'll do that because their attitude over the last two weeks has been brilliant," Potter said.
She provided an update on the current injury list, noting a few significant setbacks: "I feel like we've got a few. Obviously, we've still got Josie [Green] and Molly [Sharpe] out. We saw Emma [Watson] and Chloe [Arthur] come off of the Ipswich game.
"Chloe's is a bit more significant. She's got a hamstring injury. Emma rolled her ankle a couple of times and she's got a significant ankle injury as well.
"So, we're going to see them sidelined for the next few weeks, which is difficult for us because we've got four or five players that are out of the contention for our team and our squad.
"Zara's had a bit of a setback in her return. She is just coming back off of an injury which she came into us with and then back into training, you're always trying to pick up different things and trying to catch up. So, she's close. I'm hoping Lola's going to be a bit closer now as well."
Potter concluded: "We've got four or five players that are out of contention, which does make up a bulk of it. But, I'm hoping everyone comes back from the international window fit and healthy and ready to go for Sunday."
Looking ahead to the weekend's opponents, Potter acknowledged the challenges that Portsmouth present.
She said: "It's really difficult because they change slightly, they tweak things game in, game out. They're a difficult team to profile.
"They've got some very good threats and they're obviously in a difficult position in the league that they're in. But, one game doesn't change anything and we know every game is a very difficult game.
"It's not going to be an easy place to go down and play down there but it's an opportunity for us to kick on and showcase kind of what we started to build in the Ipswich game and really start pushing in this league now."
You can get tickets for Palace's trip to Portsmouth, click the button below to secure your spot!