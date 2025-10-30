Potter was pleased with the commitment of the players who remained at the club, she said "They've been really good. We've really tried to hone in on a few things that we feel like we could work on.

"The players will always see that we're working on something, and we've continuously done that over these last two weeks and we've seen improvements."

The focus now shifts to the returning internationals.

"I said to the players today that when we get the rest of our squad back in on Friday that 'you guys have got to set the tone. You guys have got to be the ones that bring the others back up to speed very quickly back into club football', and I've no doubt they'll do that because their attitude over the last two weeks has been brilliant," Potter said.

She provided an update on the current injury list, noting a few significant setbacks: "I feel like we've got a few. Obviously, we've still got Josie [Green] and Molly [Sharpe] out. We saw Emma [Watson] and Chloe [Arthur] come off of the Ipswich game.

"Chloe's is a bit more significant. She's got a hamstring injury. Emma rolled her ankle a couple of times and she's got a significant ankle injury as well.

"So, we're going to see them sidelined for the next few weeks, which is difficult for us because we've got four or five players that are out of the contention for our team and our squad.

"Zara's had a bit of a setback in her return. She is just coming back off of an injury which she came into us with and then back into training, you're always trying to pick up different things and trying to catch up. So, she's close. I'm hoping Lola's going to be a bit closer now as well."