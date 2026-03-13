Two wins from three games in February saw the Eagles climb to third in the table, the only promotion play-off place in the league.

Those victories came at home to Bristol City, and away to Birmingham City, as Palace beat two of the WSL2's top teams in the hunt for promotion.

Since that win at St Andrews on 16th February, twelve Palace players have been away on international break - whilst the remainder have trained as usual in South London.

Reflecting on how the break has gone, Potter said: "It's always tough to try and keep that momentum high when you lose the bulk of your squad to international duty.

"We want as many players to go away as possible and play international football and have really good camps, but it can be tough.

"We work really hard in those times to let the players that are here have a good balance of some time off and some rest and recuperation.

"I feel like we've tried to get a good balance, it may have looked a little bit different towards the back end of the season because it's tough, it can become a real slog and mentally draining.

"So we give the players a few extra days off, which I think has helped and hopefully we see the rewards of that come into the back end of the season."