The Eagles, buoyed by a superb 3-0 win over Watford at Selhurst Park last time out, have travelled to Maiden Castle Sports Centre to take on Durham on Sunday afternoon (12:00 BST kick-off).

Palace remain just a point behind Sunderland at the top of the table – and with a game in hand – but will be aware of the threat which Durham pose, as they pushed the Black Cats all the way in a 5-3 thriller on Wearside last weekend.

In advance of the 500-mile round trip, head coach Laura Kaminski told Palace TV: “It’s a long trip. I think the players are prepared for it. We’ve done the majority of away trips so far this year, so we’re looking forward to getting on the road for another game for us.

“We make a few changes. To ignore the length of the journey would be a bit negligent from me! We’re prepared.

“The staff shift things around a little bit in terms of the schedule and the timings. We’re ready to get on the road and ready for the next challenge.

“It [our last win] does boost the confidence of the group, but at the end of the day I do urge them not to get too high with the highs and too low with the lows.

“Things for us have looked a little bit rocky. We’ve still got to strive for consistency. We want to keep winning games. Easier said than done, but our full focus is on those three points.”