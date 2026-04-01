Howat was signed by Potter last summer, with the two reuniting after a successful stint at Rangers.

It's been a prolific start to life in London for Howat, who has 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season - including a goal against Charlton last Sunday.

She spoke about how the Manager influenced her move down to the capital.

"I'd worked under her for about two years, she taught me a lot, even at the age of like 25, 26 - I felt like I was continuously learning, which was a massive thing.

"I think by the end of last season I was playing my best football, I was scoring, I was assisting, and yeah, I just enjoyed working under her, so it just felt like it was the right move," she said.