The Eagles will be looking to further their fine start to the season when they host London City Lionesses on Sunday (15th October, 14:00 BST kick-off, with turnstiles open from 13:00) – a matchday which will once again offer up fun for all the family, with giant outdoor games, face-painting and sign-making, and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match.

Last time out in Sutton, a spectacular pre-match party was matched by scenes on the pitch, as Palace recorded their biggest-ever win, defeating Durham 9-1.

And Kaminski feels that was in no small part due to the home backing of the Palace supporters, saying: "The atmosphere the fans have created for us to play at home has been electric.

"When we're at home, we really feel them there, and they help with our intensity. They help us with our belief. They make players feel loved. We love them being at the ground.

"I want to get as many people there on Sunday to come and watch our game because the atmosphere, certainly in the back stand, is absolutely fantastic.

"The players appreciate it, as do the staff, because it really does spur us on."