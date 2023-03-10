A spectacular pair of goals were enough to see off the Blades at Hayes Lane as recently as two weeks ago, and defender Waldie is hoping for a similar result when the two teams meet again in the Women’s Championship this weekend.

The match – which kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday (12th March) – will be broadcast live to fans for free on The FA Player.

Tickets are also available via Sheffield United’s website.

Having seen her side defeated by top-of-the-table Bristol City last time out, Palace’s Waldie feels they will have a point to prove come Sunday.

She said: “It was disappointing to lose against Bristol City – you never like to lose. We knew that they’re a very good team in a very good position, and we knew that they needed to win to maintain their number one spot.

“We felt like they had all the pressure on them in that game, so we tried just go out there and play how we play best. In spells we were really good, but obviously, in spells, we conceded.

“We’ve looked back at it and analysed it, so we’re aiming to put our mistakes behind us and look forward to this Sunday coming.”

“It was just two weeks ago we last played Sheffield United, and that game’s fresh in our minds. We’ve seen what they can do and we’ll prepare for what they’re about. Hopefully we can go up there and get the three points.”

Reflecting on the stunning pair of goals which saw Palace emerge victorious in the last game, Waldie smiled: “Those two goals were knockout goals – they were absolutely brilliant. Scoring those type of goals, with how good they were, definitely boosts our collective confidence, especially for our forward players.

“Hollie [Olding] produced a good strike from outside the box, and Coral [Haines] found the top corner… it definitely boosts our confidence and hopefully we can build on that this weekend. We’ll go up there, have a go, and see what we can do.”

You can relive the goals from the reverse fixture below.