Weerden, who won the award in January as well, scored Palace's second goal with a stunning strike in the 3-1 home victory over Aston Villa.

The winger was a constant thorn in the side of the Villa defence, and her long-range effort on the 53rd minute capped off another fantastic display.

Her goal was even nominated for March’s Barclays WSL Goal of the Month Award, highlighting another impressive month in south London for Weerden.