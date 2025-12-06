Sunday's clash against Birmingham also marks our 'Festive Fixture' - a Palace Women's matchday with a Christmas twist!
Tickets are still available for this game, you can get yours by clicking the button below.
Crystal Palace Women are back at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, to take on Birmingham City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 at 14:00. Read below to find out how you can get involved!
All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.
Tickets for every game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.
Although we are not expecting any travel disruption, we always recommend arriving early to soak up the atmosphere and avoid any queues at the turnstiles.
Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.
Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
We can't wait to welcome you to Sutton for what should be another amazing matchday in South London.
For any questions or queries relating to the VBS, click the button below to access our 2025/26 Supporter’s Guide to the VBS Community Stadium.
The turnstiles will open at 12:30 GMT, giving you plenty of time to find your spot and get settled before the action begins.
The Fanzone also opens at 12:30 GMT, 90 minutes before kick-off, and is packed with family-friendly games and activities. It's the perfect place to get into the matchday spirit!
You can look forward to a range of festive attractions, including:
Still need convincing? Read here to find out why you should come down to our Festive Fixture!
With every WSL2 and League Cup game this season - the 'Alcohol in the Bowl' scheme will be in effect, allowing you to enjoy your mulled wine in the stands whilst you watch the match unfold.
The VBS Community Stadium is easily accessible by both car and public transport.
The closest train station is West Sutton, which is just a short walk from the ground. Alternatively, you can take a train to Sutton station and enjoy a 20-minute walk down the high street to the stadium. If you’re travelling by bus, the 413 and 80 routes run close to the stadium.
For those driving, please note that the stadium car park is for permit holders only. We recommend parking at the Gibson Road municipal car park, which is about a 15-minute walk from the ground.
If you are unable to attend the VBS Community Stadium, you can still watch the game LIVE on YouTube, with a link to the stream being provided closer to kick-off.
Coverage starts from 14:00 GMT, with the game being streamed on the official BWSL2 YouTube account.
The best of the day's content will also take centre-stage on cpfc.co.uk, and our dedicated Palace Women's X and Instagram accounts. Highlights will also be available via Palace TV in the subsequent days.
We can't wait to see you there to cheer on the Eagles, and make this another unforgettable matchday in South London!