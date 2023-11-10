The Eagles have made an excellent start to the new season, winning five of their opening eight Women’s Championship matches to go fourth – and scoring 28 times in the process!

They now face a trio of consecutive home fixtures against Lewes (on Sunday, 12th November, 14:00 GMT) in Sutton; Southampton Women at Selhurst Park (Sunday, 19th November, 14:00) in front of an expected record crowd; and Watford Women in the League Cup (Wednesday, 22nd November, 19:15) in Sutton – with tickets available for all three matches now!

Palace will be looking to continue the impressive momentum built up since a new era was ushered into the club in the summer, with a move to a new ground, Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium this season; the appointment of Grace Williams as the club’s new Head of Women’s Football to lead the restructuring; and Laura Kaminski joining as the new head coach.

Plenty of new faces have arrived at the club, with your full guide to the ‘team behind the team’ available below: