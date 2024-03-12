“Honestly, the first time we've won here, we’re over the moon,” the forward beamed.

“We love playing here - it's the best, with the atmosphere when the fans come and watch us… so I just think that first win at Selhurst, against a tough side [Sheffield United] – they made it really hard for us – so we're all just buzzing, I think!”

Sharpe’s goal settled a tight but entertaining Championship clash against Sheffield United in front of a vocal support at Selhurst.

The three points move Palace to within just a point of the league summit – with a game in hand on leaders Sunderland, and just six matches left to play, including another game at Selhurst Park against Watford later this month (with tickets still available here).

“Well, I needed a few tries for it!” Sharpe laughed, recalling her goal – which came following a series of ricochets inside the area. “But honestly, scoring here… I've never scored here, so that is the best feeling in the world!

“Obviously, scoring goals, I love it, but I just think it’s the relief of scoring and being up at that point, because we had a lot of chances in the first-half which we didn't take. So scoring just felt unreal today!”