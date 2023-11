Sharpe told Palace TV: “I think we’re all looking forward to it. Coming off a 3-0 win against Watford, we’re hoping to keep a clean sheet.

Hoping to avenge Palace’s penalty shootout defeat to Lewes last month in the League Cup group stages, Sharpe added: “We played Lewes in the Conti [League] Cup and we’re hoping to put that result right.

“We’re not taking them lightly at all. We know Lewes are a good side, have taken a lot of teams right to the wire and have been unlucky in a lot of games so far in the league.

“Obviously in the Conti Cup, we drew and then lost on penalties, so we know more than anyone they’ll give us a great game and we need to be at our best to beat them.”