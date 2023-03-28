Having scored what proved to be the winner in the 42nd minute with a blistering shot from Polly Doran’s low cross, Sharpe and Palace were forced to defend aerial attacks for long stretches of the second half – the No. 8 even clearing off the line at one stage.

But with a bumper crowd at Hayes Lane – Palace’s highest at Bromley, and third-highest ever – the Eagles survived the pressure to come away with three points.

Sharpe smiled afterwards: “It was amazing to have that support. It really encouraged us and spurred us on to go and get the win – I don’t think we’d have done it without the fans really.

“The crowd kept us going in the second-half and I think if it weren’t such a big crowd, we might have crumbled, but honestly, the fans that came helped us so much, and we’re just buzzing more people got down.

“I thought it was a really good game. To get a clean sheet and to win the game was obviously a positive coming off the midweek defeat [to Birmingham].

“We just had to pick ourselves up quickly. We had a good training week so going into the game, we were confident and we just wanted to go out there, put on a show for the crowd, and try to get three points.

“We were able to control the game for most of it, which was really good. We were solid from back to front, and to be able to score, for me, was really good.”

With two more home games to come this season at Hayes Lane, Sharpe hopes people enjoyed what proved to be a grand day out for all during Women’s Football Weekend – and will look to return.

The forward added: “We always try and put on a good performance and play well for the fans that are there.

“It’s really important for us to get as many people down there as we can, every game, and it’s just great for families with young children who might aspire to play football as well to come and watch us.”