It's been nearly three weeks since Cato and Palace last played, when they took on Arsenal on the 21st December in the Subway Women's League Cup quarter-final.

The team returned from their winter break recently, and Cato spoke about how she celebrated Christmas and New Years.

She said: "My Christmas and New Year’s Eve was fantastic. I went home to Sweden and spent some time with my family.

"We usually celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve, and one tradition is that we watch Donald Duck and similar cartoons at 3pm - after we have been eating some Christmas food!

"On New Year’s Eve, I was with my mum, boyfriend and a friend. We made some dinner and played games, then we watched the fireworks."