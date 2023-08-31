The 21-year-old became Palace Women’s first-ever FIFA World Cup representative this summer, helping Jamaica to reach the Round of 16 for the first time – while knocking out one of the tournament favourites Brazil – during a remarkable run in Australia.

Although Bailey-Gayle did not add to her seven international caps during the tournament, her selection to play at the game’s very highest level was celebrated by supporters and teammates alike.

And having made her return to action for Palace in Sunday’s 1-1 season-opening draw with Reading, Bailey-Gayle is looking forward to another bright campaign in the red and blue.

“It was the best experience ever – so many memories!” Bailey-Gayle told cpfc.co.uk about the World Cup finals. “I didn’t know what to expect going into it, but we could all feel the support of Jamaica everywhere we went.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve now got to wait another four years to do it again, but fingers crossed I’ll get to go to another one.

“I’m hoping I’ll take what I learned from the World Cup and bring it back to the girls, and help in more than one way – not just on the pitch, but off the pitch too – so that we can more consistently get three points throughout the season."