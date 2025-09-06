Jo Potter is set to lead out the side for her first competitive game as Palace Women's manager, as the Eagles make the short trip over to The Valley to take on the Addicks this Sunday at 14:00.

You can be there to support the team, with away tickets available to buy here!

Palace's home opener is just around the corner as well, with tickets available here for our 14:00 clash against Southampton at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 14th September.

Read on below to find out for a full guide to Sunday's curtain-raiser at The Valley.