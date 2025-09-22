What is the Women's League Cup?

Entering its 15th season, the Women's League Cup is the first piece of domestic silverware available each year in the women's professional calendar.

The competition pits teams from both the WSL and the WSL2 against each other, offering clubs a chance to test themselves across tiers in pursuit of the final.

A sold-out Selhurst Park was the venue for the 2023 final, where Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 to win their first trophy in four years.

Only Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have won the cup, with Arsenal proving to be the most successful team in the history of the competition, having lifted the trophy no fewer than seven times.

The current holders are Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 2-1 at Pride Park back in March.

This season, 21 teams enter the competition at the group stage, with the teams split into five groups. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage due to their involvement in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Palace Women are in Group D and will face London City Lionesses, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City during the group stage.