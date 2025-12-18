After Crystal Palace Women scored three to beat Bristol City 3-2 away at Ashton Gate, each of the goalscorers spoke together to Palace TV after the game.
In another exciting display on the road for Jo Potter's side, the Eagles beat third-placed Bristol City to move within three points of a promotion place in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Palace had three different goalscorers on the night who all scored very different types of goals.
Elise Hughes got Palace in the lead in the first-half with a well-taken header at the backpost after a flowing team move, before Kirsty Howat restored Palace's lead in the second-half with a deflected finish.
With the game tied again, up stepped substitute Abbie Larkin to win the game with a poked finish into the corner.
Larkin spoke on that feeling when the full-time whistle went: "I think it's amazing. Coming out here to Bristol, obviously it's a tough travel.
"I think we worked really hard to get our three points today.We deserved it and hopefully we have a lot of confidence going into Sunday."
This victory marked Palace's fifth win in a row in all competitions, as Potter's side have climbed the WSL2 table up to fifth, just three points behind second-placed Birmingham City.
Hughes spoke about the team's mentality, and how it has come together in recent weeks.
"I think the mentality within the group is really coming through now.
"We're a together group and it took a little while to adapt to different things being asked of us in terms of shape, in terms of tactics and now it's really starting to click.
"The results are paying off for us as well," she said.
Each of the players were asked to talk through their finishes, and explain how they managed to find the back of the net.
Hughes started, saying: "I just started getting myself into the middle of the goal because I think that's the best place to be.
"Ash [Weerden] said that she didn't even look up, but she just put a great ball in. If it's on the head then I give it the best go."
Howat laughed: "Mine's probably the worst goal of the three to be fair!
"I just turned, hit it, and it deflected but I am just glad to see the ball hit the back of the net."
Speaking on her goal, Larkin said: "With my one, I had a chance before and I missed it so I was like, 'for this chance I need to score.'
"I think I just took an early shot and it just went in. It was an assist straight from the goalie's kick!"
Howat finished by speaking about Palace's next game: a huge Subway Women's League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on Sunday.
"Excited, really excited. We're obviously off the back of five wins in a row so confidence is high.
"We've got nothing to lose, we will just go out there and give it our all and enjoy it."
Hughes said: "You get to the stage of a competition and you know you're always going to get a tough team.
"We know Arsenal are a good team and we'll give the best account of ourselves."
Palace's huge Subway Women's League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal is this Sunday, at 13:00 at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
