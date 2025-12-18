You can watch the full Palace TV interview above!

In another exciting display on the road for Jo Potter's side, the Eagles beat third-placed Bristol City to move within three points of a promotion place in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Palace had three different goalscorers on the night who all scored very different types of goals.

Elise Hughes got Palace in the lead in the first-half with a well-taken header at the backpost after a flowing team move, before Kirsty Howat restored Palace's lead in the second-half with a deflected finish.

With the game tied again, up stepped substitute Abbie Larkin to win the game with a poked finish into the corner.

Larkin spoke on that feeling when the full-time whistle went: "I think it's amazing. Coming out here to Bristol, obviously it's a tough travel.

"I think we worked really hard to get our three points today.We deserved it and hopefully we have a lot of confidence going into Sunday."