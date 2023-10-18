The Eagles put six goals past London City Lionesses – including one for midfielder Hopcroft against her former club – to run out 6-1 winners in front of over 800 supporters in Sutton.

That result followed not long after a big win on the road at Blackburn Rovers (4-0) and a resounding 9-1 victory over Durham in Palace’s previous home outing, making the Eagles comfortably top scorers in the Women’s Championship with 23 goals in just six games.

They will be hoping to bring similar entertainment to SE25 next month when they return to Selhurst Park to host Southampton on Sunday, 19th November – with tickets now available for 50% off!

“It's amazing,” Hopcroft told cpfc.co.uk, speaking about the Eagles’ backing this season. “I can hear them singing so loudly and I love it.

“It’s a good vibe and it just makes you feel good out on the pitch. I'm happy out there and I hope that everyone keeps coming back.

“I love it when people come along and watch us, so to hear them that loud as well, it's definitely motivating. I'm sure it's the same for the rest of the team too.”