The Eagles have started the season in superb form, unbeaten in six matches, scoring 23 times and sitting third, just one point off the top of the table going into Sunday’s game.

But they face yet another stern examination of their promotion hopes when they take on south London rivals Charlton at the Valley, with the Addicks two points and a place behind them in the table.

Tickets for Sunday’s match, which kicks off at 14:00 BST, are available via the Charlton Athletic website.

For 18-year-old midfielder Guyatt – a Palace supporter who joined the club from Chelsea’s Academy in the summer of 2022 – it will be an occasion to relish.

She told cpfc.co.uk: “I think Sunday will be a massive game for us. It’ll be quite a fast-paced and tough game, with a lot of emotions and intensity.

“Everyone will want to win, probably more so than any other game, due to it being against Charlton – and at their place as well! It’ll be a tough atmosphere to go into, but I think it will only make us want to win more, so it’ll be quite an exciting game to watch.

“As a Palace fan, it’s definitely a big game, and I do think it means more to me than most other games, because when it comes to a London rival like a Charlton or Millwall, you just have to win!

“I know watching as a Palace fan, when the men’s team play, I feel a lot more intense about this fixture and I’m on the edge of my seat, so playing in it will be even more so.

“I remember last year, coming on the pitch against Charlton in the last game of the season, it mattered a lot, so I think it’s time to show them what we’re about.”