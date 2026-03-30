Crystal Palace Women were unbeaten in March - winning two and drawing one in the Barclays Women's Super League 2. It's now time to vote for your TEN Player of the Month!
You can vote for your TEN Player of the Month in the poll above!
Read below to find out more about March's shortlist...
The Nominees
1. Abbie Larkin
The joint WSL2 top scorer played every minute in March, and proved to be the difference-maker against Charlton Athletic.
It was her towering header that put Palace 3-1 up at Selhurst, and the delight was written across her face as she wheeled away in celebration.
She was a constant threat against the Addicks - rattling the crossbar minutes before her goal on the 76th minute.
2. Shae Yañez
It was another great month for Palace's stopper, as she kept two clean sheets in three games across March.
Yañez really stood out in the 1-0 win over Forest, as she pulled off a stunning stop to deny an equaliser at the death.
She now has the third-most clean sheets in the WSL2 as she continues to shine between the posts.
3. Kirsty Howat
Only Abbie Larkin has scored more goals for Palace this season, with Howat bagging her seventh of the campaign against Charlton on Sunday.
She also bagged an assist in the win over Nottingham Forest, cleverly picking out Aimee Everett in the box who nodded home the eventual winner.
Howat recently spoke about scoring that goal at Selhurst Park, you can read more here!
4. Hayley Ladd
Her third nomination in a row - Ladd has been a nominee for Player of the Month in every month she has been at the club.
She also played every minute in March, putting in three fine performances.
The highlight was of course her equalising goal against Charlton, a wonderful curling effort into the bottom corner.
5. Aimee Everett
The Palace captain was brilliant once again throughout March - keeping two clean sheets and scoring one goal.
Her header on the ninth minute against Forest proved to be the difference in South London, as Palace secured another priceless win in the WSL2.
It was a typically dominant month from Everett, who continues to impress in the heart of the Palace defence.
Tickets are on sale for Palace Women's next home game - a huge clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday, 5th April.
You can get your tickets by clicking the button below!