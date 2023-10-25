The Young Lionesses are playing three games across seven days in south Wales as part of round one of qualifying for next summer’s U19 Euros in Lithuania. The top three teams in each of the seven groups will reach round two, where further mini-tournaments will decide which nations reach the eight-team Finals in 2024.

A hard-fought 2-0 win against Greece at the Cardiff International Sports Campus was welcome, therefore, as Guyatt – wearing the armband – and teammate Lexi Potter both played the full 90 minutes in the centre of the park.

Indeed, both players came close to breaking the deadlock as Potter saw a second-half effort whistle just wide and Guyatt rattled the woodwork, but in the end, late goals from Liverpool’s Mia Endersby and Sunderland’s Katy Watson proved enough to secure victory.

Next up for the Palace and England duo are games against hosts Wales on Friday (kick-off 18:00 BST) at Dragon Park, the Wales National Football Centre, and Czechia back at Cardiff International Sports Campus on Monday (11:00 GMT).