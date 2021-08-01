Preview

After finishing the 2020/21 FA Women’s Championship in seventh place, Palace Women welcome former Women’s Super League club Bristol City Women to Hayes Lane for their opening clash of the campaign.

The Eagles' seventh place finish was their highest finish in the Women's Championship. Additionally, they set new records in their cup competitions - making it to the quarter-final of the Continental Cup and the Fifth Round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Dean Davenport’s squad will therefore be looking to consolidate and build upon the progress made last season to push further up the table.

New signings

Palace Women have made a number of changes to their side over the summer, with the likes of Amber Stobbs and Cherelle Khassal departing.

The Eagles introduced five new players to strengthen their squad for the season ahead earlier this summer - Aimee Everett, Charley Clifford, Leanne Cowan and Millie Farrow.

Since then, they have also added Grace Coombs, Sophie Mclean, Hope Smith and Emily Orman.

Palace Women have also retained the services of skipper Annabel Johnson and 2020/21 Women’s Player of the Season Bianca Baptiste.