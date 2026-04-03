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      It's been two weeks since Ismaïla Sarr struck twice in Cyprus to see Palace become the first European debutants to reach the quarter-finals since 1978/79.

      But it was a game that had a little bit of everything: drama, twists & turns, a red card, a contentious decision or two, extra-time – and an almighty atmosphere to accompany it, courtesy of the incredible travelling support, whom the players duly thanked and celebrated with at the full-time whistle.

      All in all, it was another trip to make you proud to be Palace.

      01 / 10

      With our next away game at Fiorentina already sold out, here are just a few stories from those who were there in Larnaca – and also Mostar – as ever with thanks to you all for your submissions.

      Luka

      I am Luka, I’m 19 years old, and I’m a local lifelong Palace fan who has found this European tour life-changing.

      From the moment we won the FA Cup and knew we were getting European football I couldn’t miss it, as this was a rare experience I couldn’t possibly imagine previously. I have travelled alone to every away game this season, apart from the game against Shelbourne in Dublin, with my favourite nights being in Lublin, Mostar and Larnaca.

      But I feel none quite compares to when I went skiing with Zrinsjki Mostar fans…!

      I was originally not going to go to watch our away game against Zrinjski Mostar as I didn’t manage to get a ticket, despite being hasty with booking my flights. However after expressing this online, a Zrinjski fan got in contact with me saying he works at the ground and was able to save me a ticket in the home end. This was already a sign of the great hospitality from their supporters which followed.

      Once I arrived in Mostar after my flight to Sarajevo and short bus ride over, I met my new friend and he gave me the ticket. We got a drink and he introduced me to other supporters. I met up with my fellow Eagles before the match and we walked to the game. The game itself wasn’t what we hoped for, with a 1-1 draw, but the night out afterwards was amazing.

      I got displaced from all the other Palace fans after the game and ended up in a bar full of Zrinjski supporters. In there I was almost given a guard of honour by the local fans, who were even more excited when I told them my name was Luka (a common Balkan name). They adopted me and bought me food and drinks all night taking me from bar to bar to meet everyone. I was treated like royalty!

      However it got more crazy, as the following day, my friend who initially got me the ticket messaged me asking if I wanted to go skiing in the mountains with him and his nephew. I had never previously gone skiing before but I said yes and so the next day we got up at 6am drove to Kupres - a Ski resort in Herzegovina and spent the whole day skiing. It was an amazing day and I ended up not leaving til the following Tuesday!

      This European Tour has truly changed my life and I have had experiences and stories which I can pass down generations. It was my first time going to Palace alone, as I usually go with my brothers, and I was a little scared at first, but I have met so many amazing people through the club and it’s a great feeling after every win knowing I get to see them and my club one more time.

      I really hope we can make it all the way to Leipzig and win the whole thing.

      UP THE PALACE! 🦅

      Luka

      01 / 03

      Finnan (The Bognor Eagles)

      For me and my Grandad, this was 12 out of 12 Conference League games done home and away! Travelling from Bognor Regis, we’ve covered roughly just under 16,000 miles. This time, my nan and brother joined us.

      Our Wednesday evening flight got cancelled the week before and was switched to the morning instead. Then came a 1.5-hour delay, plus an unexpected fuel stop in Athens. Three hours late, we finally landed in Larnaca, grabbed some food, then headed straight to The Meeting Pub.

      Matchday started the same way – Meeting Pub, then a few more pubs along the seafront. We made our way to the AEK Arena. Our taxi driver Pako basically became our private driver for the trip! Got us there an hour before kick-off.

      Atmosphere was class from the first minute to the 120th. Rain poured down after 90, soaking extra-time – but the winner made it all worth it.

      Friday finally brought some sun, briefly. Then back to rain and inside The Meeting Pub for the day.

      Writing this on the plane Saturday evening – delayed again, but only an hour this time.

      Me and my grandad have booked our flights to Florence at breakfast and we are buzzing that we can continue to follow palace around Europe.

      Andrew

      I am Season Ticket Holder who travelled to Larnaca with fellow Season Ticket Holders John, Stella & Gary.

      We had a great time on the island and are very proud of the clubs quarter final achivements.

      Big shout to those who arranged the 14 supporters coaches to & from the stadium. Much appreciated and well organised!

      01 / 04

      Stuart

      With a flight from Gatwick to Paphos and a hire car to Larnaca, we arrived just time to collect our tickets at the Meeting Pub.

      A quick beer and a bite to eat and we were off to the stadium on a mini bus!

      The weather, when we arrived at the ground was dry, and the atmosphere was what you would expect from Palace fans on a European tour.

      With extra time came the rain and out came the ponchos and the three amigos, Graham, Cliff and Stuart tried to keep dry in torrential conditions, while the team secured victory in extra time!

      Steve

      I wasn’t able to stay as long as I have on all the other trips (100% so far!) so didn’t get to Larnaca until 4pm having had to get a taxi from Paphos.

      Spent a couple of hours ‘catching up’ in the bars with mates before getting to the stadium. Had my passport checked more times that at Gatwick!

      Enjoyed the game, it was a great away end and I almost drove one of the coaches back into town!!

      Barry

      01 / 02

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