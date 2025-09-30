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      If you're travelling to Poland, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

      Ticketing information

      For full information on how to purchase tickets for this fixture, please head here.

      Please note that tickets will only be on sale until 17:00 BST today (Tuesday, 30th September) – supporters will be unable to purchase a ticket after this time.

      Passports

      As required by Polish law, each supporter’s passport information will be required at the point of purchase.

      The same passport must then be taken to the stadium on the day of the game. Random spot checks will take place at the Lublin Arena.

      Dedicated sections

      Palace fans have been allocated Section D1 as a dedicated singing section.

      We have also been allocated C1 and C2, as per the stadium map below.

      Disabled supporters, who normally would have a free PA, should book for their PA and contact the box office to retrospectively claim for a refund following the game.

      Entering the stadium

      • Turnstiles open an hour-and-a-half before kick-off (17:15 CEST local time).
      • Supporters should approach the designated entrance according to their ticket. All tickets are scanned electronically and ID may be required.
      • All prohibited items must be deposited in storage (at the turnstiles – a full list of prohibited items – and bag restrictions – can be found here).
      • The VIP parking area is only open to those that have a valid electronic parking pass. To proceed further, guests must show VIP tickets. At the building entrance tickets are scanned, with guests receiving a wristband.
      • The stadium holds a sports bar, the Perła Sport Pub, which supporters are permitted to use. It opens at 12:00 (local time) – further information on the pub can be found here.
      • Please note there is no re-admission to the stadium after exiting.
      • Bags are restricted to a size of 25x25x25 cm.

      Where to go on matchday…

      On matchday, Crystal Palace fans will be meeting at the Old Town Market Square in Lublin, where bars are away fan-friendly, and there will be a police and club staff presence.

      The Square is also ideally situated for Palace fans to come together before making the roughly 30-minute walk to Lublin Arena in time for the match. Buses and taxi services are also readily available (please see below).

      Supporters are advised to head to the stadium early to take in the full pre-match atmosphere. Gates at the stadium open 90 minutes before kick-off (17:15 CEST).

      Stadium regulations

      Supporters are reminded that entrance to the Motor Lublin Arena will only be authorised upon presentation of a valid match ticket.

      Smoking is strictly prohibited in all areas of the stadium, while the use of e-cigarettes is also forbidden.

      Standing on the seats in spectator areas is also prohibited.

      Any supporters taking/utilising pyrotechnics inside the stadium or encroaching onto the field of play will be immediately ejected. Both are considered criminal offences, and will be handled with by the Policja (Police of Poland). 24-hour courts are in operation, and offending supporters will be taken straight to court from the stadium, where they will receive a custodial sentence of a minimum of three months.

      A full list of stadium regulations for the Motor Lublin Arena, including a list of prohibited items, can be found here.

      Refreshments

      In Poland, supporters are able to drink alcohol in view of the pitch, but only 3% ABV is sold inside the stadium.

      Please see a photo below of the menu and price list.

      How to get to Arena Lublin…

      For advice on how to reach Lublin, please see our travel recommendations here.

      Upon arrival in the city, Arena Lublin is conveniently located just south of the city centre – around a five-minute walk from the main railway station, Lublin Główny.

      The stadium is also 30 minutes on foot from Lublin’s historic Old Town.

      The stadium is well served by public transport, with nearby bus stops including Arena Lublin, Coffee, Lublin Railway Station, Cooperative, and Lublin.

      • Bus lines: 4, 5, 6, 13, 20, 22, 24, 30, 34, 35, 45, 52, 74, N3
      • Trolleybus lines: 151, 153, 154, 155, 161
      • Full transport details (use Google Translate): mpk.lublin.pl | Regional: e-podroznik.pl

      Arena Lublin offers a public car park, with 815 spaces for passenger vehicles and 10 for coaches. Parking is paid 24/7 by card, coins, or the ePARK app. Traffic may build up after the match, especially when exiting.

      Advice from the British Embassy in Warsaw

      We advise the fans coming to Warsaw to read our Poland Travel Advice: Poland travel advice - GOV.UK where they can find some useful information on current updates while travelling to Poland.

      In case of lost passports, a person can apply online for Emergency Travel Document: Travel urgently from abroad without your UK passport: Who can apply - GOV.UK and pick it up at our embassy at Kawalerii 12 Street in Warsaw.

      In case of emergencies, a person can get in touch with the Consular Contact Centre by visiting the link here: GOV.UK - Help for British people abroad

      British citizens should also apply for travel insurance abroad ahead of their travel: Applying for healthcare cover abroad (GHIC and EHIC) - NHS

      In case of any queries...

      In case of any queries whilst in Poland, our Supporter Liaison Officer and Disability Access Officer, Nikki, can be contacted at this dedicated phone number: 07345 703 244.

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