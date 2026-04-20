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      The Fanzone opens at 11:00 BST, so get down early and soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

      Supporters will enjoy live musical performances, along with football skills competitions, interactive quizzes, great giveaways, and performances from The Crystals.

      We'll also have members of our Under-18s team being interviewed ahead of the U18 Premier League Cup Final at Selhurst on Wednesday evening!

      What's more, for our younger supporters, we're excited to continue Crystals Zone! This dance workshop with the wonderful Crystals starts around 18:00 – so head to the back of the Fanzone to meet them, and join in the fun!

      Meanwhile, our Fanzone Club Shop will be stocking our 'Europe via SE25' tees range – check them out!

      Make the most of our Early Bird offers in the Fanzone, available until 45 minutes before kick-off:

      • Soft Drink Early Bird: Burger or Cumberland Hot Dog with Soft Drink priced at £6.50.
      • Early Bird: Burger or Cumberland Hot Dog with Beer priced at £8.

      There is something for everyone with our Meal Deal offers in the Fanzone:

      • Meal Deal: Burger, Pringles, Soft Drink priced at £9.50.
      • Fanzone Kids Combo: Burger, Pringles and Water / Oasis at £7.50

      Perfect for families looking to fuel up before kick-off!

      What's more, we also have a South London staple exclusive to the Fanzone!

      Our NEW Jerk Chicken Burgers – marinated and BBQ'd in house by our Caribbean chefs, topped with our own jerk mayo and pink slaw – can be purchased for just £8.50.

      Inside Selhurst Park, you can also enjoy a refreshed menu across many of our food and drinks concourses.

      For this game, we’re offering a matchday special of Butter Chicken Loaded Chips with an Onion Bhaji, Mango Chutney and Mint Yoghurt at £8.50.

      They’ll be exclusively available in the Upper & Lower Holmesdale, and the Eagles’ Nest outlet in the Main Stand.

      Alternatively, we're also offering a Pukka Pie, Mash & Gravy deal at £8.00 – available in the Arthur Wait concourse, Glaziers Lounge and Stanley Stephenson Lounge.

      Other stands around Selhurst also offer a range of food Meal Deals and Early Bird offers (available up to 45 minutes before kick-off) and great-value Meal Deals, which may vary by location - so be sure to check out the menus on your concourse!

      Please note that Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium. Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

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