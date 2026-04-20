The Fanzone opens at 11:00 BST, so get down early and soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Supporters will enjoy live musical performances, along with football skills competitions, interactive quizzes, great giveaways, and performances from The Crystals.

We'll also have members of our Under-18s team being interviewed ahead of the U18 Premier League Cup Final at Selhurst on Wednesday evening!

What's more, for our younger supporters, we're excited to continue Crystals Zone! This dance workshop with the wonderful Crystals starts around 18:00 – so head to the back of the Fanzone to meet them, and join in the fun!

Meanwhile, our Fanzone Club Shop will be stocking our 'Europe via SE25' tees range – check them out!