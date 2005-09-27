Joseph Gibbard

Gibbard is an enthusiastic midfielder capable of playing a deeper role or a more attacking role. He has worked his way up through the ranks at the Academy and earned a scholarship in July 2022.

He made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Under-18s in 2022/23, scoring three times. The midfielder was also called up to represent the Republic of Ireland U18s and he scored on his debut against Sweden and on his second start against Denmark.

His campaign in 22/23 was cut short due to injury in February 2023, though he finished his first season as a scholar strongly with three goals in 17 appearances.

Gibbard returned to action after almost nine months out, starting in a crucial 5-4 victory over Fulham in the U18 Premier League Cup. He notched his first assist of the campaign in the 3-2 win against Aston Villa in December 2023.

The youngster captained the U18s for the first time in March 2024, in a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion and went on to make his first appearance for the Under-21s in April 2024 in the Premier League Cup against Fulham.

Gibbard ended the 23/24 campaign strongly, with seven goal involvements in his last eight games - bringing his tally for the season to two goals and nine assists. He made 25 appearances in total, five for the U21s and 20 for the U18s.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Gibbard signed his first professional contract with the club.