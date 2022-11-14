Gibbard, 17, has been a constant presence for Palace’s Under-18s side, featuring in every game so far this season and scoring twice early on in the campaign in victories over West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa. He also featured in the Under-17s side which won a pre-season tournament against Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Dundee United.

He has been at the club since Under-9s and has progressed throughout the ranks, earning a Scholarship earlier this summer.

This is the first time Gibbard has been called up to represent the Republic of Ireland Under-18s and he will join Colin O’Brien’s side for three friendlies in Croatia.

All times GMT

Wednesday, 15th November: Republic of Ireland U18 3-1 Sweden U18 (Gibbard played 90 minutes and scored Ireland's second goal)

Friday, 18th November: Republic of Ireland U18 3-5 Denmark U18, (Gibbard played 90 minutes and scored Ireland's second goal)

Monday, 21st November: Croatia U18 0-0 Republic of Ireland U18 (Gibbard came on off the bench in the 56th minute)

